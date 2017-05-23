BREAKING: Kim Dotcom’s official statement on Seth Rich delivers mixed reactions

Kim Dotcom issued an official ‘statement’ via his website on the Seth Rich murder, after sending a shocking tweet yesterday that revealed his coordination with Rich to leak DCN documents to Wikileaks.

Zerohedge notes that Dotcom’s statement “is a bit light on the details and more of a teaser along with a promise to disclose full details of his relationship with Seth Rich to Special Counsel Mueller in return for safe passage to and from the United States.”

#SethRich was a hero#SethRich changed history#SethRich exposed the corrupt

Here is my statement > https://t.co/ODCOqaA6Q1 — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) May 23, 2017

The full statement as posted to Kim Dotcom’s site…

I know that Seth Rich was involved in the DNC leak. I know this because in late 2014 a person contacted me about helping me to start a branch of the Internet Party in the United States. He called himself Panda. I now know that Panda was Seth Rich. Panda advised me that he was working on voter analytics tools and other technologies that the Internet Party may find helpful. I communicated with Panda on a number of topics including corruption and the influence of corporate money in politics. “He wanted to change that from the inside.” I was referring to what I knew when I did an interview with Bloomberg in New Zealand in May 2015. In that interview I hinted that Julian Assange and Wikileaks would release information about Hillary Clinton in the upcoming election. The Rich family has reached out to me to ask that I be sensitive to their loss in my public comments. That request is entirely reasonable. I have consulted with my lawyers. I accept that my full statement should be provided to the authorities and I am prepared to do that so that there can be a full investigation. My lawyers will speak with the authorities regarding the proper process. If my evidence is required to be given in the United States I would be prepared to do so if appropriate arrangements are made. I would need a guarantee from Special Counsel Mueller, on behalf of the United States, of safe passage from New Zealand to the United States and back. In the coming days we will be communicating with the appropriate authorities to make the necessary arrangements. In the meantime, I will make no further comment.

Some twitter users were happy with Kim Dotcom’s promise to expose all to Special Counsel Mueller, others see a whole lot of nothing…

@KimDotcom Well that was a whole lot of nothing lol — 〰 (@zicuis718) May 23, 2017

@zicuis718 @KimDotcom Please. He is offering to give a full statement to authorities. NOT nothing… — v greene 🌹 (@vanaynay15) May 23, 2017

@KimDotcom This was a horrible bait and switch @KimDotcom — Missy America (@Missy_America) May 23, 2017

@Missy_America @KimDotcom Extreme disappointment. I’ve been made to look the fool to those I told about this. Notifications on @kimdotcom are now off.#utterbullshit — Rick (aka Winner) (@Barackoboehner) May 23, 2017

@Missy_America @KimDotcom “In the coming days we will be communicating with the appropriate authorities to make the necessary arrangements.” That is significant. — DeplorableFacts (@BryanBroome1) May 23, 2017

What do you think?

