Latest, News

Julian Assange is ready for US extradition, says lawyer

Sergey Gladysh 6,793
It appears that Julian Assange is sticking to an earlier made promise to turn himself in after Barack Obama grants Chelsea Manning clemency.

In a tweet released by Wikileaks, Julian Assange’s lawyer, Melinda Taylor, is quoted as saying “Everything that he has said he’s standing by,” in regards to the Assange-Manning extradition ‘deal’.

On January 12, Julian Assange agreed to face extradition to the US if President Barack Obama granted Chelsea Manning clemency. Today, Obama took many by surprise when he did just that, reducing Manning’s sentence from 35 years to 7 and setting the new release date to May 17 of this year.

Previous ArticleNext Article
Sergey Gladysh
Contributor at The Duran.
Co-founder and president of the Russian-American Youth Association.
Follow Sergey on:FacebookInstagramTwitterVK