BREAKING: Israeli F-15 fighters behind attack on Syria’s T-4 airbase in Homs province

Just moments ago The Duran posed the question: Israel or France, who attacked Syrian airfields, after false flag chemical attack?

We just got our answer…

Via RT…

Two Israeli F-15 fighters targeted Syria’s T-4 airbase in Homs province, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday. The jets fired eight guided missiles, but five of them were shot down before they hit the airfield. In a statement on Monday, the Russian military said: “Two Israeli Air Force F-15 jets fired eight guided missiles at the T-4 airfield.” The Israeli aircraft did not enter Syrian airspace and launched the strikes while flying over Lebanon. “Syrian air defense units have shot down five guided missiles,” the military said, but confirmed that three of the missiles “reached the western part of the airfield.” Citing its own correspondent, Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen channel said earlier on Monday that an Israeli reconnaissance aircraft was airborne during the attack on the Syrian base. The missiles crossed Lebanese airspace over Keserwan and Bekaa, heading towards Syria, according to the broadcaster.

The IDF telegraphed its intentions to strike Syria way back in February with this tweet suggesting that Israel has had its eye on T4 for some time, all it needed was another scripted Deep State/Al Qaeda sponsored chemical weapons false flag to legitimize its actions…

“For a long time Iran and the Quds Force have been operating, with the backing of Syrian forces and the approval of the Syrian regime, from the Syrian T-4 Airbase near Tadmor.”

For a long time Iran and the Quds Force have been operating, with the backing of Syrian forces and the approval of the Syrian regime, from the Syrian T-4 Airbase near Tadmor. pic.twitter.com/U9H33vDF4O — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) February 10, 2018

