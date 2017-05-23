BREAKING: ISIS claims responsibility for Manchester Arena, Ariana Grande, terrorist attack

No surprise: Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack in Manchester on Monday during an Ariana Grande concert.
A news outlet linked to ISIS called Amaq says that an IS member carried out the bombing which killed 22 and injured 59.
1) BREAKING: #ISIS claims responsibility for attack at #ManchesterArena concert pic.twitter.com/SHEJ61EjKu
— Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) May 23, 2017
Here is the English Version from ISIS:
Here the englisch Version from #ISIS: pic.twitter.com/PfJQJttLj2
— Onlinemagazin (@OnlineMagazin) May 23, 2017
Police say they are investigating whether the bomber was part of or was in contact with a terror network.
Intelligence officials believe they know the attacker’s identity. His name has not been revealed.
IS supporters have hailed the bombing as a victory against “the crusaders” of the West.
In one video posted online, an English speaking supporter of IS held up a homemade sign with the word “Manchester” and the date of the attack.
Other IS supporters said the attack was revenge for the UK’s involvement in the bombing campaign against the terror group in Iraq and Syria.