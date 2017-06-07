BREAKING: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say Saudi Arabia is behind terrorist attacks in Tehran

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have accused Saudi Arabia of being behind the terrorist attacks in Tehran.

The Middle East may have just inched close to an all out Sunni – Shia war.

Sputnik News is reporting that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have accused Saudi Arabia of being behind the twin terrorist attacks in Tehran.

Earlier in the day, a group of four people in women’s clothes opened fire in the building of the Iranian Parliament, with a subsequent explosion. Another attack involving an explosion took place near the Imam Khomeini shrine. The Iranian Justice Ministry said earlier in the day that at least 12 people were killed and 39 injured in the attacks on the parliament and the Imam Khomeini shrine, also in Tehran.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attacks. It is common knowledge that Saudi Arabia is one of many state sponsors behind ISIS.

It appears Iran’s Revolutionary Guards are connecting the dots, as cited by Reuters in a statement…

“This terrorist attack happened only a week after the meeting between the U.S. president (Donald Trump) and the (Saudi) backward leaders who support terrorists. The fact that Islamic State has claimed responsibility proves that they were involved in the brutal attack.”

Brigadier General Hossein Salami, IRGC deputy commander, pledged retaliation for the attack, as cited by the news agency Mehr…

“Let there be no doubt that we will take revenge for today’s attacks in Tehran, on terrorists, their affiliates and their supporters.”

The Revolutionary Guards also said in a statement published on state media that it “has proved in the past that it will take revenge for all innocent blood shed” in Iran.