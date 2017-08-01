BREAKING: Imran Awan sold email contents of US Congress members to foreign actors (Video)

He had access to emails of every member of Congress.

The Debbie Wasserman Schultz IT hacker scandal keeps growing, with no mainstream media covering any of this, except for Fox News.

Fox News’ Judge Napolitano revealed that Imran Awan may have been selling US secrets to foreign agents.

Here is what Napolitano told Stuart Varney…

He [Awan] was arrested for some financial crime. That’s the tip of the iceberg. The real crime against him was that he had contact, he had access to emails of every member of Congress and he sold what he found in there. What did he sell and to whom did he sell it. That’s what the FBI wants to know. This may be a very, very serious national security investigation.

Via The Gateway Pundit…