BREAKING: EU moves one step closer to launching sanctions against Poland

The European Commission has offered to the EU Council to trigger Article 7 of the EU Treaty which could pave the way for sanctions against Poland in order to “protect the rule of law.”
The European Union will now use economic pressure to force Poland to fall in line behind the EU’s globalist ideology, or else…
Open borders, mass immigration, no religion…These are the “European values” that Poland (and other Eastern European nations) are refusing to adopt.
For Poland’s heresy in resisting a complete and total white washing of their identity, the EU is paving the way for sanctions against a member state.
Poland has criticized the resolution, which implies the imposition of restrictions on Poland over its controversial reforms, as an instrument of political pressure.
Sputnik News reports that the European Parliament adopted a resolution that is set to launch a mechanism for the application of political and economic sanctions by the European Union against Poland for the country’s reforms that, according to the bloc, constitute a derogation from democracy and the rule of law.
Anti-Russia Poland may now join Russia in the growing EU sanctions list.
Who’s next in line for EU sanctions…Hungary, Czech Republic, Greece?
The FT reports that after almost two years of sparring with Poland over a judicial overhaul, the EU has paved the way for an unprecedented collective rebuke over authoritarianism against one of the bloc’s biggest member states.
On Wednesday, the European Commission is expected, for the first time, to launch an injunction against a “serious breach” of its common values and the rule of law.
Germany and France are expected to back the commission’s recommendation when member states vote next year, in what would represent a dramatic escalation in tensions over the minimum obligations of EU membership. One senior EU diplomat said it was a momentous decision to “cross the Rubicon”.
Poland’s future is one of the biggest questions for Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, and Emmanuel Macron, the French president, as they chart a new course for the bloc. Warsaw’s nationalist turn and disregard for Brussels has become a crucial factor in designing everything from eurozone and migration reform to the EU’s next €1tn long-term budget, whose biggest net beneficiary is Poland.
If backed by member states next year, the so-called Article 7 decision would principally be a political warning. The rebuke can ultimately lead to serious sanctions against Poland, including the loss of voting rights.
But imposing sanctions requires unanimity and Hungary’s Viktor Orban has promised to block any such punishment, a pledge that highlighted the bloc’s limited tools in confronting member states that drift towards authoritarianism.
Until now the commission has been wary of initiating even the warning — which only requires a supermajority — for fear of it feeding the nationalist narrative of Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the deeply Eurosceptic chairman of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party.
“Will [triggering Article 7] have the right effect? That is the question,” said a second senior EU official. “When you do anything like that then Kaczynski gets more votes. But we have no choice. We need to enforce more European law. We’ve given them long enough.”
The EU’s move comes after two years of clashes over Mr Kaczynski’s efforts to remake Poland’s political system, which he believes was never fully purged following the collapse of communism three decades ago.
Apart from the contested judicial reforms, Law and Justice passed laws giving it greater control over state media and is pushing through changes to the electoral system that have drawn criticism from the head of the country’s own electoral commission. Reforms reducing foreign media ownership have also been mooted.
Frans Timmermans, the commission vice-president who is leading negotiations with Warsaw, had seen the pressure Brussels exerted on Warsaw as an important check on Poland’s actions. But the Polish parliament’s recent approval of judicial reforms, which could force up to two-fifths of supreme court judges to step down, marked a point of no return for Brussels.
“The question is what do we do if a member of the EU or Nato suddenly decides that the values that were the basis for it becoming a member are no longer applicable?” said Constanze Stelzenmüller of the Brookings Institution.
“What makes it so difficult in Poland is that what is happening in this country is by no means universal or monolithic,” she added. “There you have a hardline, ideological leadership, a civil service that remains committed to Europe and a civil society where at least 50 per cent say they don’t want all of this.”
