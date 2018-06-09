Breaking down Vladimir Putin’s marathon Q & A (Video)

Russian President Vladimir Putin tried to answer as many of the 2 million questions from Russian citizens as he could in a marathon four and a half hours question and answer.

Personal answers served as interjections to sharp commentary about Russia’s complex relationship with the West.

No other leader in the world could possibly do such an event, as Putin does every year for 16 years running.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the memorable summer Q&A from the Russian President in the video below.

