BREAKING: CIA and FBI admit that Wikileaks Vault 7 NOT done by Russia, but inside job

In the never ending narrative as to who is telling the truth, the various US intelligence agencies or Wikileaks, it appears that Wikileaks is the honest actor…indirectly confirmed by US intelligence agencies.

With the release of Vault 7, WikiLeaks was careful to note that the treasure trove of CIA information came to them from former contractors who worked for US intelligence.

Zerohedge reports that once again “WikiLeaks’ facts were facts and CIA/FBI facts were fake.”

Having exclaimed that WikiLeaks is “a non-state hostile intelligence service often abetted by state actors like Russia,” laying the blame for every embarrassing leak at Moscow’s footsteps, the FBI and CIA have admitted that they are searching for an “insider” (not a Russian) who exposed thousands of top-secret documents that described CIA tools used to penetrate smartphones, smart televisions and computer systems.

CBS News reports that a manhunt is underway for a traitor inside the CIA…

Sources familiar with the investigation say it is looking for an insider — either a CIA employee or contractor — who had physical access to the material. The agency has not said publicly when the material was taken or how it was stolen. Much of the material was classified and stored in a highly secure section of the intelligence agency, but sources say hundreds of people would have had access to the material. Investigators are going through those names. The trove was published in March by the anti-secrecy organization WikiLeaks.

This is yet another big dent in the “Russia hacker” narrative peddled out by the liberal left nearly 8 months ago.