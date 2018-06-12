BREAKING ANALYSIS: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un agree to denuclearization process (Video)

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un signed a document after a historic summit in Singapore with POTUS Trump declaring that North Korea’s denuclearization process would be starting “very quickly.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stated that the world was about to see “a major change.”

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle unpacks the breaking news from Singapore, where Trump and Kim addressed the world on their communique, and the 4 starting points contained in the joint document.

