BREAKING: All powerful Erdogan launches proxy attack against SDF Kurds in Northern Syria

With power now consolidated under firmly under his control, Turkey’s Sultan Erdogan wasted no time instructing his proxy rebel army in Northern Syria to begin their campaign to wipe out SDF Kurdish forces.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) pose an existential threat to Turkey, more than ISIS ever will, and with the recent referendum in his rear view mirror, Erdogan can now focus forward in his push to prevent any Kurdish state from taking hold in Norther Syria.

AMN News reports…

Turkish-backed rebels launched a surprise attack against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on late Monday evening, targeting the latter’s positions in the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate. According to local activists in the Afrin Canton, clashes were reported at several axes in northern Aleppo, including the area around Umm Hawsh, Qastal Jand, Zawiyan, and the Sahba Dam.

Heavy clashes are being reported. This attack would fall inline with Erdogan’s pledge to never allow Kurdish forces to set up an autonomous region under the belly of Turkey.

NOW! Turkey Backed Rebels attacking SDF on several fronts, heavy clashes ongoing in Şehba Dam, Semûqa, Zewyan, Hasiya, Om Hosh & Qastal Jend

NOW! Turkey Backed Rebels attacking SDF on several fronts, heavy clashes ongoing in Şehba Dam, Semûqa, Zewyan, Hasiya, Om Hosh & Qastal Jend pic.twitter.com/tNRXHp1clo — Res Publica (@_paulo34) April 17, 2017

The Duran readers: What do you think?