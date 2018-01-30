Brain dead NYU students rage against Trump’s SOTU, unaware speech is scheduled for later tonight (Video)

Article first appeared on RPT…

POTUS Trump’s State of the Union address is scheduled for Tuesday evening, but some NYU students seem to have gotten an advanced viewing of the “yet to happen” speech, because they already hated it.

Campus Reform went to NYU to ask students their opinion on Trump’s State of the Union address, without mentioning to the triggered students that the speech has yet to take place.

Money well spent educating students, who happen to be completely clueless as to when their president will address the nation. Even more disturbing is that each and every student was caught lying about the contents of the SOTU, in an effort to virtue signal and look smart.

In the end the NYU elite students looked very dumb and ignorant.

Via Campus Reform…

This Tuesday, President Donald Trump will give his first State Of The Union address to the nation. Critics of Trump have already begun to express displeasure with his actions in the days leading up to the speech, leading some to wonder whether this opposition is substantive, or rooted in a distaste of Trump as a person. Wanting to find out, Campus Reform headed to New York University to ask students their opinions of President Trump’s State of the Union. The only problem for them was that the speech would not take place for another seven days… Would that stop them from giving strong, condemnatory opinions on the speech?



