BOMBSHELL: Democratic ally of Hillary Clinton hired retired British spy to dig up dirt on Trump

Hillary Clinton’s fantasy “Russia election meddling fairytale”, she concocted with John Podesta and Robby Mook, in order to explain away her pathetic loss to Donald Trump, is not only falling flat with with American voters, but has now had unintended consequences by entangling Obama Administration officials into its ever expanding web of investigations.

It is now confirmed that the US Senate will be investigating Democrat Party ties to the fabricated “Trump Russian dossier” released by Buzzfeed.

Meanwhile, The NY Post reports is reporting that a secretive Washington firm that commissioned the dubious intelligence dossier on Donald Trump is stonewalling congressional investigators trying to learn more about its connections to the Democratic Party.

The Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this month threatened to subpoena the firm, Fusion GPS, after it refused to answer questions and provide records to the panel identifying who financed the error-ridden dossier, which was circulated during the election and has sparked much of the Russia scandal now engulfing the White House. What is the company hiding? Fusion GPS describes itself as a “research and strategic intelligence firm” founded by “three former Wall Street Journal investigative reporters.” But congressional sources says it’s actually an opposition-research group for Democrats, and the founders, who are more political activists than journalists, have a pro-Hillary, anti-Trump agenda. “These weren’t mercenaries or hired guns,” a congressional source familiar with the dossier probe said. “These guys had a vested personal and ideological interest in smearing Trump and boosting Hillary’s chances of winning the White House.” Fusion GPS was on the payroll of an unidentified Democratic ally of Clinton when it hired a long-retired British spy to dig up dirt on Trump. In 2012, Democrats hired Fusion GPS to uncover dirt on GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney. And in 2015, Democrat ally Planned Parenthood retained Fusion GPS to investigate pro-life activists protesting the abortion group. More, federal records show a key co-founder and partner in the firm was a Hillary Clinton donor and supporter of her presidential campaign.

The connection between the fabricated Trump-Russia dossier and Hillary Clinton goes back to September 2016.

The NY Post reports that while Fusion GPS was quietly shopping the dirty dossier on Trump around Washington, its co-founder and partner Peter R. Fritsch contributed at least $1,000 to the Hillary Victory Fund and the Hillary For America campaign, Federal Election Commission data show. His wife also donated money to Hillary’s campaign.

Property records show that in June 2016, as Clinton allies bankrolled Fusion GPS, Fritsch bought a six-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Bethesda, Md., for $2.3 million. Fritsch did not respond to requests for comment. A lawyer for Fusion GPS said the firm’s work is confidential. Sources say Fusion GPS had its own interest, beyond those of its clients, in promulgating negative gossip about Trump. Fritsch, who served as the Journal’s bureau chief in Mexico City and has lectured at the liberal Wilson Center’s Mexico Institute, married into a family with Mexican business interests. His wife, Beatriz Garcia, formerly worked as an executive at Grupo Dina, a manufacturer of trucks and buses in Mexico City that benefits from NAFTA, which Trump opposes. Fritsch’s Fusion GPS partner Thomas Catan, who grew up in Britain, once edited a business magazine in Mexico, moreover. A third founding partner, Glenn Simpson, is reported to have shared dark views of both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump. Before joining Fusion GPS, Simpson did opposition research for a former Clinton White House operative.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is also investigating whether the James Comey run FBI wrongly relied on the “Trump-Russia dossier” and its author Christopher Steele.

Steele was the ex-MIA British spy who was hired by Fusion GPS to fabricate a Russia file on Trump, which would effectively aid the FBI’s dubious espionage investigation into the Trump campaign and its possible ties to Moscow.