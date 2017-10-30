Body language expert says Hillary Clinton is scared to death of Trump dossier revelations (Video)

Hillary Clinton is frightened of the Trump dossier revelation…and her body language shows her fear.
The Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) are under fire after having to publicly admit to funding the disgusting and discredited ‘Trump Dossier.’
The FBI under James Comey agreed to reimburse the Clinton campaign and the DNC for money it spent on the opposition research.
According to The Gateway Pundit, body language expert ‘Bombard’ posted a video to YouTube analyzing Hillary Clinton’s facial expressions, vocal discrepancies and upper body movements and concluded they conveyed signs of worry following reports her campaign, along with the DNC, funded the now discredited ‘Trump dossier.’
The video was of a fireside chat Hillary Clinton gave this week, where she claimed she didn’t want her supporters in ‘defensive crouch’ after President Trump took office.
Washington Free Beacon reports…
In remarks reported by ABC News, Clinton said she wanted her supporters to give the new president a chance before they immediately ruled him out.
“You know, I didn’t want everybody who voted for me just immediately going into kind of a defensive crouch,” Clinton said.
Clinton said of Trump she initially thought that there may have been a shift from the “horrible rhetoric” and “divisive, insulting rhetoric that had fueled his campaign from the very first day.”
[…]“Well that did not last long,” Clinton said. “As Maya Angelou said, ‘When people show you who they are, believe them the first time.’”
From Bombard’s Body Language‘s video titled “The Clinton Fall”…
“…See how she’s acting as she talks about this? She’s fairly open about this, even though she’s being deceptive, she’s fairly open, she not being honest with herself or anyone else. Instantly she goes in, you’ve got this shoulder that comes up, her head goes towards that shoulder, this one kind of curves into itself, her hand pulled in tighter. This one came in closer….she’s pulling into herself. The shoulder pulls into herself a little more and now we’re touching the back of neck with out hand, because she’s telling you what she did — the dossier, whatever you call it, has really bit them in the derrière to the point where its actually made her uncomfortable. This is what I’ve been waiting to see, her sit there and squirm. We have not seen this in any of the videos….this is the first time she has squirmed, that she has gotten uncomfortable. This is pivotal. This could literally mean she’s actually afraid of some kind of blowback or prosecution…”
