Body language expert says Hillary Clinton is scared to death of Trump dossier revelations (Video)

Hillary Clinton is frightened of the Trump dossier revelation…and her body language shows her fear.

The Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) are under fire after having to publicly admit to funding the disgusting and discredited ‘Trump Dossier.’

The FBI under James Comey agreed to reimburse the Clinton campaign and the DNC for money it spent on the opposition research.

According to The Gateway Pundit, body language expert ‘Bombard’ posted a video to YouTube analyzing Hillary Clinton’s facial expressions, vocal discrepancies and upper body movements and concluded they conveyed signs of worry following reports her campaign, along with the DNC, funded the now discredited ‘Trump dossier.’

The video was of a fireside chat Hillary Clinton gave this week, where she claimed she didn’t want her supporters in ‘defensive crouch’ after President Trump took office.

Washington Free Beacon reports…

In remarks reported by ABC News, Clinton said she wanted her supporters to give the new president a chance before they immediately ruled him out. “You know, I didn’t want everybody who voted for me just immediately going into kind of a defensive crouch,” Clinton said. Clinton said of Trump she initially thought that there may have been a shift from the “horrible rhetoric” and “divisive, insulting rhetoric that had fueled his campaign from the very first day.” […]“Well that did not last long,” Clinton said. “As Maya Angelou said, ‘When people show you who they are, believe them the first time.’”

From Bombard’s Body Language‘s video titled “The Clinton Fall”…