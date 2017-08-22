Blackwater founder “4,000 troops will make no difference” in Afghanistan, as Taliban “is winning” war (Video)

Erik Prince is a former U.S. Navy SEAL, best known for founding the government services and security company Blackwater USA, now known as Academi.

Speaking to Tucker Carlson before the US POTUS’ Afghanistan speech…Prince outlined that the President’s goal should be to “deny terror sanctuary and leave”, noting that the US has been in Afghanistan for 16 years and has spent over one trillion USD, now adopting the “Soviet Union’s battle plan.”

Prince, who was recently in Afghanistan describe the present day situation as “much less stable” than in 2002.

Finally Prince warns that “at 10:00 tonight this will be Trump’s war,” further telling Carlson that “after 16 years of war,” and because the Taliban do not leave the war zone…“the Taliban have survived.”

“They know exactly how the Americans plan, and target and move and communicate. And they are operating inside our decision loop…and that is why they are winning.”

Erik Prince makes a lot of sense in his assessment of Afghanistan, but we urge some caution when listening to the founder of the mercenary group Blackwater…he may be lobbying for a smaller US military footprint so as to secure more mercenary contracts for Blackwater.

