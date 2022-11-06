Black, British & Brainwashed (2)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In March 1986, Michael Groce was given a slap on the wrist for two firearms offences and walked free from Southwark Crown Court. In view of his previous convictions, he would normally have received a heavy sentence but the court was clearly sympathetic to him. He was said to have blamed himself for his mother’s predicament. He turned over a new leaf, about the only good thing to come out of this incident. It goes without saying that the police officer who shot Mrs Groce was cleared, of malicious wounding in his case. The jury at the Central Criminal Court accepted that the revolver discharge had been accidental.

The death of Cynthia Jarrett was a few days after the shooting of Cherry Groce. As with Mrs Groce, the police raided her home looking for her son. She was said to have been pushed by a police officer. Whether or not she was, the 49 year old literally dropped dead from a heart attack. According to her daughter quoted in the Times on November 28, 1985, Cynthia Jarrett weighed 24 stone. A woman so grossly overweight can drop dead at any time, so was it really so surprising she did? What Paula Akpan doesn’t mention is that there was an actual murder that day. Cynthia Jarrett lived on the Broadwater Farm Estate, and PC Keith Blakelock died there in the resulting riot, his head was nearly hacked off. Police brutality indeed.

We need not waste too much time on the other names on this list, but we will.

Joy Gardner died during the course of violently resisting a lawful arrest. She suffered a brain injury. It remains to be seen if this injury was partially or wholly self-inflicted.

Roger Sylvester was deemed by an inquest to have been unlawfully killed; he was clearly mentally disturbed when arrested naked banging on his own front door.

Sean Rigg was another mental case who was arrested after a struggle.

The death of Jimmy Mubenga had nothing to do with the police. He was being kicked out of Britain after serving a prison sentence. He was resisting three hired security guards as he was forced onto a plane. If he hadn’t resisted, he wouldn’t have died, whatever the failings of the guards.

Smiley Culture was a sad case. He had a brief, successful career as a singer-songwriter in the 1980s but later turned to crime, in particular importing cocaine. Although technically in police custody he stabbed himself in the chest during a raid on his home.

The death of Mark Duggan was certainly suspicious, though once again it was used as a pretext by mischief makers and plain criminals as a pretext for large scale rioting and looting, the so-called English riots.

Sarah Reed had indeed been the victim of a violent arrest in 2012, but her death four years later had absolutely nothing to do with the police. Another mental case, she was on remand in Holloway Prison charged with grievous bodily harm with intent – an extremely serious offence. She hanged herself.

Mzee Mohammed-Daley was a teenager, and yet another mental case. His death was very public but he was ruled to have died from natural causes. Having said that, he deserves some sympathy; in January 2014 he was the victim of a brutal knife attack which left him paranoid.

Dalian Atkinson had been a professional footballer but in later life his health had deteriorated and he was on dialysis. He had heart as well as kidney problems. On August 15, 2016, the police were called by his brother Ernest who said Dalian had “lost it”. He had assaulted and threatened to kill his father. When the police arrived, he was tasered three times; he was also kicked in the head. Two police officers were charged in connection with his death, one with murder, which does seem a tad excessive. Eventually, the female officer was cleared but PC Monk was convicted of manslaughter, an almost unique conviction (see below). Paula Akpan gets half a point for this one.

The final name on this list is Trevor Smith, who was yet another mental case. He had threatened a former love interest and had sent her a WhatsApp message showing a gun on his sofa. The gun turned out to be an imitation, but the police didn’t know that. Smith was shot during a stand-off. This list is truly amazing but even more amazing is that arguably the two most outrageous such cases have been omitted from the list and almost certainly not even researched.

In 1998, Christopher Alder was assaulted outside a Hull nightclub which left him with a head injury. He was taken to hospital but began acting in what was called an extremely troublesome manner. Somewhat surprisingly, the staff appear to have dismissed him as drunk; a head injury can make someone behave in all manner of strange ways. Alder was arrested, taken to the police station, and left to die on the floor of the custody suite.

Bad as the Christopher Alder case was, it pales into insignificance with the treatment meted out to Uggy Oluwale. Oluwale was a Nigerian national who arrived in Britain as a stowaway in 1949. Somehow he ended up as a tramp on the streets of Leeds until his body was fished out of the River Aire in May 1969. He spent time in both prisons and psychiatrist hospitals. For some reason, in 1968 he became the victim of a sustained campaign of abuse by two police officers – not mere constables but Inspector Geoffrey Ellerker and Sergeant Kenneth Kitching. Their prosecution was covered in depth by the Daily Mirror. There was no suggestion that Oluwale was murdered, but he was quite likely driven to suicide. They stood trial at Leeds Assizes (now Leeds Crown Court) for manslaughter, grievous bodily harm and perjury in November 1971. According to the Daily Mirror, Kitching said “I tickled him with my boot” but admitted he was ashamed of how he had behaved.

On November 25, 1971, the paper reported that Ellerker had been sentenced to three years and Kitching to 27 months on four charges of assault. They were cleared of all the other charges, including manslaughter.

This was by far the worst such case of police brutality in English policing, certainly in the modern era, but although most pundits put a racial spin on it, people who know how the police operate, know better. There are plenty of videos on YouTube and other websites that show white police officers abusing whites – including women; black police officers abusing blacks and whites; Chinese police officers abusing…und so weiter.

That was long and depressing, so let’s end on an up note. Last month, a black woman named Jessika Inaba qualified as a barrister, nothing unusual about that, you say. Except that she is blind. She is believed to be the first blind black female barrister in Britain.

When Nadine White in particular has finished whining about how badly she is treated, she might like to reflect on this. She is one of the most privileged women ever to have lived thanks to the genius of mostly long dead white men, including a gent named Louis Braille.

Back to Part 1.

