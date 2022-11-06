Black, British & Brainwashed (1)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Black British Lives Matter was published last year but it was in the news again recently with Black History Month and a mention by Simon Webb on his YouTube channel. Subtitled A Clarion Call For Equality it is edited by Lenny Henry and Marcus Ryder.

It would take up too much space to detail everything that is wrong with it, but here are a few of the loonier points.

For those not familiar with him, Lenny Henry is a so-called comedian, but no performance of his on any stage is half as funny as this book. Marcus Ryder is a journalist and a “diversity champion”. Yeah, right.

Henry dedicates the book to his mother and the Windrush Generation. In the INTRODUCTION, the reader is told “the racism we face is shocking”, and you know exactly what is coming next, a veritable shower of statistics all of which are supposed to prove how hard done by are all blacks who reside in these islands. Well, almost all blacks, because both Henry and his co-author have letters after their names while Henry’s net worth is estimated at $9 million! Nice oppression if you can get it. Thus we are told that Black British women are four times more likely to die in pregnancy than their white counterparts. Are they being murdered by doctors? No! Life expectancy varies by all manner of criteria. The country with the highest life expectancy is Japan at 85.3 years. In the predominantly black Zimbabwe it is a mere 61.89 years. Would any black woman in Britain prefer to give birth there? Black Caribbean kids are twice as likely to be excluded from school as whites. And?



The unemployment rate is double.

If one acknowledges the existence of something called unemployment, that may be true, but then again, so what?

Blacks are four times more likely to be detained under the Mental Health Act. And this is whose fault?

They earn 20% less than whites – except those who are worth $9 million.

Black men have 9.2 less year life expectancy and women have 7.1 times less. In other words, black women are less likely to be stabbed or shot than black men.

An essay is contributed by Nadine White, who writes for The Independent. She tells us

“Racism is the biggest threat to our health”.

Seriously?

She says she has suffered countless microaggressions and macroaggressions from British doctors. The word aggression implies consciousness; one cannot be aggressive towards another person accidentally. Microaggressions are one of the many pathetic grievances of the race lobby, and what does she mean by macroaggressions, has she ever been punched in the face by a doctor?

A third of coronavirus patients are black or Asian. So the coronavirus is racist? Take it up with Xi Jinping.

She blames the poor black diet on the legacy of slavery, seriously. Apparently this was because slaves were fed scraps from Mass’r’s table and this has somehow been incorporated into black culture. Does that include curried goat, Jamaica patties, fried chicken and watermelon?

Blacks have poor quality of sleep and mental health.

That’s hardly surprising if they are living in fear of being jumped by white men wearing MAGA hats on the way home from Subway.

She claims there is only one race, the human race.

Heck, the only people who really believe this claim are liberal whites; that’s why no one riots when white men are beaten up or worse by the police.

This is followed by a conversation between Lenny Henry and David Olusoga – two comedians sharing gags.

Olusoga says Black Lives Matter has been dismissed as political.

No, David, it’s a scam, its initials actually stand for Buy Large Mansions; it has been exposed especially by Candace Owens.

Then we have a contribution from Doreen Lawrence who compares her son with George Floyd. Hmm, Stephen Lawrence was an 18 year old straight A student who wanted to become an architect. He was the victim, not of so-called racism, but of a toxic knife culture that infected many British youths in 1993 (when he was murdered) and still does, but only because guns are illegal here. George Floyd was a forty something drug addict with a lengthy rap sheet including a stretch for an armed home invasion robbery. Sure you don’t want to rethink that, Doreen?

Breonna Taylor gets a mention.

AK Nation had made a series of videos about the life and death of trap queen Breonna.

There follows a list of black who died allegedly in the custody of the British police together with the years they died. None of their names are capitalised, but they will be here:

Cherry Groce 1985

Cynthia Jarrett 1985

Joy Gardner 1993

Roger Sylvester 1999

Sean Rigg 2008

Jimmy Mubenga 2010

Smiley Culture 2011

Mark Duggan 2011

Sarah Reed 2016

Mzee Mohammed-Daley 2016

Dalian Atkinson 2016

Trevor Smith 2019

This list is said to be lifted from a Vice article by Paula Akpan: Say Their Names: 12 Victims of Police and State Brutality in the UK. Let’s see if it survives a fact check. 1985 was a bad year for the Metropolitan Police. On September 26, armed police arrived at the home of Cherry Groce looking for her son who was wanted in connection with an armed robbery on a jeweller. Although only 19 he had amassed 42 convictions from 14 separate court appearances (according to a report in the Times, October 1, 1985). Although the British police are nowhere near as trigger happy as their American brethren, Mrs Groce was shot in the raid and was left paralysed for life. She died in 2011! The Groce shooting led to rioting in Brixton with many shops set on fire. Perhaps Mr Henry and his chums can explain the nexus between the shooting and the fires.

To Part 2.

