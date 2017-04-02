Billionaire reality TV star, Mark Cuban goes insane on twitter, as Putin paranoia sinks in

Another day, another liberal, elitist, Hillary surrogate completely crumbles into insanity.
This weekend, tech billionaire, Dallas Mavericks owner, and realty TV “Shark Tank” star, Mark Cuban flew right into the cuckoo’s nest.
Cuban was a die hard Hillary supporter (as all billionaire globalists were), but no one would have ever expected the Shark Tank star to fall apart over Trump, Russia, and Putin so tragically in a never-ending tweetstorm.
Cuban is of the belief that Donald Trump is too stupid to have resisted Putin’s demi-god like genius, and super human powers of persuasion.
Cuban goes on Shark Tank gushing over how great America is, but on twitter he paints a picture of an America where 60 million citizens (and one democratically elected President) are dumber than dirt, under the control of a world leader located 10,000 miles away.
Here is Cuban’s complete nutty tweetstorm (Courtesy of Zerohedge)…
- Here is my take on Trump and Russia
- Russians have made him a lot of money buying condos and investing in his bldgs and hosting his beauty pageant.That makes them his friends
- He ignored their backgrounds. But that’s not unusual. Starbucks takes anyone’s money and so do most businesses including mine.
- He spoke favorably about Putin to get his approval for Russians to get $ out of Russia and into Trump deals. He saw it as easy money
- When Manafort was recommended, he didn’t vett him. He saw it as a win win. Win the election or open the door for more Russian business
- As people with Russian connects came into the campaign he had no clue that those connections were possibly being influenced by Russia
- His lean campaign took direction from people he trusted and he followed those directions. He had no clue where the Russians fit
- when Manafort got “hot” he got rid of him but the campaign approach had been established. Bannon took it to the next level FTW
- No chance this is a DJT led conspiracy. He isn’t detail oriented, organized or big picture enough to pull off any time of conspiracy
- I think Putin recognized trumps greed and took advantage by back channeling coordinated misinformation in an attempt to influence voters
- Trump had no idea this was happening. He was doing what he was told to do. Stick to the script and read what was written for him
- Because he didn’t recognize or understand as it was happening he has no idea what to do now or how to respond. So he turns to Fox News
- That’s what I think happened. Feel free to agree or disagree