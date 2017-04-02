Billionaire reality TV star, Mark Cuban goes insane on twitter, as Putin paranoia sinks in

Mark Cuban enters the nuthouse with a twitter rant about how Trump is controlled by Putin.

Another day, another liberal, elitist, Hillary surrogate completely crumbles into insanity.

This weekend, tech billionaire, Dallas Mavericks owner, and realty TV “Shark Tank” star, Mark Cuban flew right into the cuckoo’s nest.

Cuban was a die hard Hillary supporter (as all billionaire globalists were), but no one would have ever expected the Shark Tank star to fall apart over Trump, Russia, and Putin so tragically in a never-ending tweetstorm.

Cuban is of the belief that Donald Trump is too stupid to have resisted Putin’s demi-god like genius, and super human powers of persuasion.

Cuban goes on Shark Tank gushing over how great America is, but on twitter he paints a picture of an America where 60 million citizens (and one democratically elected President) are dumber than dirt, under the control of a world leader located 10,000 miles away.

1) Here is my take on Trump and Russia — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

8) when Manafort got "hot" he got rid of him but the campaign approach had been established. Bannon took it to the next level FTW — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

13) That’s what I think happened. Feel free to agree or disagree — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

Here is Cuban’s complete nutty tweetstorm (Courtesy of Zerohedge)…