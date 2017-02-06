Bill O’Reilly plays stupid, calls Putin “a killer”. Trump fires back ,”do you think our country is so innocent?”

Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly interviewed President Donald Trump before Super Bowl LI.

Bill O’Reilly asked if POTUS Trump respects Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump answered without hesitation…

“I do respect him. Well, I respect a lot of people, but that doesn’t mean I’ll get along with them.” “He is the leader of his country. I say it’s better to get along with Russia than not, and if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS – which is a major fight – and the Islamic terrorism all over the world, that’s a good thing. Will I get along with him? I have no idea.”

O’Reilly then followed with this statement of ignorance unbecoming of a man of O’Reilly’s intelligence…

“But he’s a killer though. Putin’s a killer.”

Trump bluntly and honestly answered O’Reilly in a manner that we have never seen a President of the United States answer such a “gotcha” question…

“There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers. What, do you think our country is so innocent?”

Honesty from a POTUS…refreshing.

What makes O’Reilly’s comment even more ironic, is that he has penned bestselling US historical books which chronicle American killing…

Killing Lincoln, Killing Kennedy, Killing Patton, Killing Reagan and Killing the Rising Sun.

Does O’Reilly not read his own books?

Of course the liberal left will freak out at Trump’s statements ignoring the countless deaths (most likely in the millions) spearheaded by George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

While their is zero evidence that Russian President Putin “kills journalists”, we do know for a fact that Obama has ordered the deaths of journalists and has gone after more whistleblowers than any other POTUS in history.