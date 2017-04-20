Bill O’Reilly and O’Reilly Factor issue joint statements (Video)

We are certain that Bill O’Reilly will return, either with another network or perhaps launching his own online network. His options are many.

O’Reilly issued this public statement yesterday…

Over the past 20 years at Fox News, I have been extremely proud to launch and lead one of the most successful news programs in history, which has consistently informed and entertained millions of Americans and significantly contributed to building Fox into the dominant news network in television. It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims. But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today. I will always look back on my time at Fox with great pride in the unprecedented success we achieved and with my deepest gratitude to all my dedicated viewers. I wish only the best for Fox News Channel.

Yesterday, The Duran reported that Fox News severed ties with O’Reilly, saying that “after a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.”

Fox News enlisted Dana Perino (who served as Press Secretary in George W. Bush White House) to issue this statement on Bill O’Reilly’s departure.

