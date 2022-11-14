Bill Maher Gets B*tch Slapped By Jimmy Dore

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ouch!
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
thank you for the laugh.. I love to be a bitch sometimes and this was satire at its best..and sometimes a good slap might do me good com being a non-american, of course We/I know there is no proper Democracy in the USA and most of the other countries… despite the rhetoric from Politicians… Democracy is when citizens get to vote DIRECTLY as to whether they will send weapons/money to the Ukraine/or other countries rather than giving their decision to a Political Party/politician who, at the very least, gain political points (or not)… for their decisions…