Bill Maher agrees with Trump on Jerusalem capital, “I Hate to Agree” with him, but…

Radical left liberal hero Bill Maher left his fans, and Trump hating panel speechless on Friday when he stated that he supports President Trump’s announcement to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Bill Maher said…

“I hate to agree with Donald Trump and it doesn’t happen often but I do. I don’t know why with Israel it’s been their capital (Jerusalem) since 1949. It’s where their government is. They’ve won all the wars thrown against them. I don’t understand why they don’t get to have their capital where they want.”

Twitter was set ablaze after Maher’s statement, with Aaron Maté taking the lead on a hot button geo-political issue that has achieved the impossible…aligned Bill Maher with President Trump.

1) In defending Trump's Jerusalem decision, every single thing @billmaher says here in his historical summary of Israel is false: pic.twitter.com/MW7abrDvFY — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) January 27, 2018

2) Israel started all of its major wars* (including 1948, by expelling 100,000s of Palestinians before Arab entered the fray in May 1948). This is because, far from being "okay with" partition, Israeli leaders differed only in their tactics for how to reject it: pic.twitter.com/g7uaNUYM47 — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) January 27, 2018

3) *only exception is 1973, when Egypt and Syria attacked the Sinai and Golan Heights — i.e. not Israeli territory, but Egyptian and Syrian territory that Israel had attacked and occupied in 1967 — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) January 27, 2018

4) and yes, there have been "peace offers… to give part of that land back." But the key word is "part." Israel has only offered fragmented cantons that no Palestinian leader could ever accept. Here e.g. is former Israeli Foreign Minister Shlomo Ben Ami: https://t.co/HuyJMcIZLt pic.twitter.com/eKsVxqCdYQ — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) January 27, 2018

5) re: 1967, where somehow we're supposed to not find anything suspicious about a supposedly "defensive" war that Israel launched resulting in it conquering long-coveted territory (West Bank, Gaza, Sinai, Golan Heights – quite the defense! 🤔), here are a few quotes: pic.twitter.com/cOEOl36EUX — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) January 27, 2018

6) for some historical background, Norman Finkelstein goes through the history of 1967 in my interview w him here: https://t.co/ES2ZWIj1tk . And we discussed Gaza and Lebanon here: https://t.co/OHzDDaBUty — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) January 27, 2018

7) last thought: liberals who ignore or whitewash Israel’s crimes, past & present, are duly rewarded in US media-political culture. So those who do so, like Maher, have effectively decided that their privilege is more important than a Palestinian life, & actual Mideast peace. — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) January 27, 2018



