Bill Maher agrees with Trump on Jerusalem capital, “I Hate to Agree” with him, but…

The one issue that has forced Bill Maher to side with POTUS Trump.

Radical left liberal hero Bill Maher left his fans, and Trump hating panel speechless on Friday when he stated that he supports President Trump’s announcement to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Bill Maher said…

“I hate to agree with Donald Trump and it doesn’t happen often but I do. I don’t know why with Israel it’s been their capital (Jerusalem) since 1949. It’s where their government is. They’ve won all the wars thrown against them. I don’t understand why they don’t get to have their capital where they want.”

Twitter was set ablaze after Maher’s statement, with Aaron Maté taking the lead on a hot button geo-political issue that has achieved the impossible…aligned Bill Maher with President Trump.


