Big trouble for Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin, and convicted pedophile Anthony Weiner

Bad new for “Crooked” Hillary and her sidekick Huma Abedin, as it appears that the Department of Justice has reopened the investigation into Clinton’s use of a private server.

This follows the release of new evidence showing that Abedin mishandled classified information.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson details how Abedin could be in legal trouble as Judicial Watch reveals at least 18 classified emails in the 798 documents recently produced by the State Department in the Hillary Clinton email probe were found on estranged pedophile husband Anthony Weiner’s laptop.

The Daily Beast reported there is a renewed effort in the Justice Department to get new details on how Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin and other aides handled classified information. The DOJ wants to know just how much classified information was on Hillary’s private email server and how it got there.

The Gateway Pundit reports…

More evidence is surfacing that on Hillary’s orders, Huma Abedin directed Hillary’s immigrant D.C. maid, Marina Santos to print out classified “call sheets” and access other sensitive Clinton emails, Paul Sperry of the New York Post reported. Marina Santos, an immigrant from the Philippines does not have the security clearance required to access such sensitive information. Santos had access to everything while Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State including top secret, CIA-prepared daily presidential briefings. Unbelievable. Thanks to Judicial Watch, all eyes are on Huma Abedin after the State Department released a portion of the documents found on pervert Anthony Weiner’s laptop Friday. At least 5 emails contain classified information.

Abedin forwarded State Department passwords and sensitive information to her Yahoo email accounts, not the safest environment to keep government documents.

Meanwhile The Hill’s John Solomon is reporting that Congressional Republicans on key committees say they have found new contradictions and irregularities inside of the FBI’s investigation of Hillary’s emails server.

The Gateway Pundit notes that those “irregularities” include he fact that fired FBI Director James Comey drafted Hillary Clinton’s exoneration letter before interviewing 17 witnesses, including Hillary Clinton and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe didn’t recuse himself from Hillary’s email investigation despite many conflicts of interest until one week before the presidential election.

President of Judicial Watch Tom Fitton was pleased with the latest push to finally, properly investigate Hillary and her little mafia….

And we're pleased to see that our work helped pressure the Sessions Justice Department to at least begin to ask questions about the sham Clinton email investigation by the Comey/Lynch FBI/DOJ under President Obama. @RealDonaldTrump right to demand action! https://t.co/ks5i93CxTh https://t.co/y62SxqoDrK — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 4, 2018