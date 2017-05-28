Beta male Macron talks tough about handshake with Trump, “That is how you get respect” (Video)

Trump and Macron meet for first time in Brussels.

During their first meeting in Brussels, US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron engaged in a power struggle handshake that mainstream media is hailed as a victory for the globalist beta male Macron over Alpha dog Trump.

When Trump tried to disengaged from the handshake first and Macron continued to hold onto Trumps hand, the media was taken aback by what they saw as the young French President’s resolve and confidence.

Relishing in his beta male victory over Trump, establishment puppet Macron told France’s Le Journal du Dimanche, that his handshake showdown with Trump was “a moment of truth”, designed to show that he’s no pushover.

The AP reports that Macron told a Sunday newspaper in France that “my handshake with him, it wasn’t innocent.”

Macron said that he wanted to “show he would not make small concessions, not even symbolic ones, but also not overdo things”.

“Donald Trump, the Turkish president or the Russian president see things in terms of power relationships, which doesn’t bother me. I don’t believe in diplomacy through public criticism but in my bilateral dialogues I don’t let anything pass. That is how you get respect.”

