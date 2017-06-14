Latest, News, Video

Bernie Sanders condemns Alexandria, VA shooter, who was his supporter (Video)

Alex Christoforou
Bernie Sanders has released a statement about the shooter.

Bernie Sanders has issued the following statement after learning that Alexandria, VA shooter “is someone who apparently volunteered on my presidential campaign.”

SANDERS: I have just been informed that the alleged shooter at the Republican baseball practice this morning is someone who apparently volunteered on my presidential campaign.

SANDERS: I am sickened by this despicable act. And let me be as clear as I can be: Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society, and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms.

Alex Christoforou
