Bernie Sanders condemns Alexandria, VA shooter, who was his supporter (Video)

Bernie Sanders has issued the following statement after learning that Alexandria, VA shooter “is someone who apparently volunteered on my presidential campaign.”
SANDERS: I am sickened by this despicable act. And let me be as clear as I can be: Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society, and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms.
