Belarus Olympic athlete flies to Austria. US & EU claim Lukashenko attacking free speech
‘Affront to basic rights’: US officials wade into row surrounding Belarusian Olympic sprinter Timanovskaya as IOC demands answers
US officials have waded into the row surrounding Belarusian sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya, accusing Minsk of disregarding “basic rights”, while the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has launched a formal investigation. Olympic athlete Timanovskaya sought protection from Japanese police at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Sunday after saying she had been ordered to return to Belarus against her wishes.
US = one screwed up country full of hypocrisy, laughing stock of the world when they talk about human rights
I would of thought after the bloody war in Ukraine, these numb nuts would of had enough, and maybe this Belarus athlete girl perhaps wants to live a more free life, but would she want her family dead in a ugly civil conflict to have this liberal democracy in her country???, because foreign interference and regime change hasn’t really worked out so well in the past 20 years, has it??, the only thing it has left is alot of dead people, also I’m sick of msm constantly banging on about what a horrible regime Belarus is, with No recall of… Read more »
I am feeling lazy this morning, so I’ll just copy and paste three comments about this event I found highly appropriate: “Any excuse to bash Lukashenko .. what actually happened will be irrelevant as the western politicians & their media machine ramp up another opportunity to demonise Lukashenlo. The corrupt Olympic institutions will dish out the punishment as they did to Russia. The farce continues.” TEP. Sandino68 “Its beginning to look like another Western inspired operation to smear Belarus and Russia, it fits way too nicely to have just “happened”. Her husband leaves for Kiev, then to Warsaw even before… Read more »