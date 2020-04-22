Battle for health: Polish soldiers shift Americans away from their country

The concentration of great number of troops in Drawsko Pomorskie area in Poland is under way. The largest military exercises “Defender Europe 2020” are the main reason for this.

The Polish Armed Forces in cooperation with their allies are conducting a series of exercises at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area using military equipment and ammunition. During the training period the soldiers of 12th Mechanised Brigade (Poland) practice field firing together with their American counterparts from 2nd (Spartan) Brigade 3rd Infantry Division (Mechanized).

On Saturday 18th April 2020 following field firing exercise a Polish soldier from 12th Mechanised Brigade felt unwell. He was immediately put into isolation to receive medical care. The soldier informed he experienced shortness of breath and chest pain. Unfortunately, he tested positive for coronavirus. As a result, the people who were in close contact with the infected soldier were subject to mandatory quarantine.

The new case of coronavirus caused fear and panic among the soldier’s colleagues from 12th Mechanised Division which resulted in their refusal to take part in joint exercises with Americans. What’s more, the Poles accused the US soldiers of “coming to their country to spread coronavirus” and insisted on „taking American plague back home”.

The Poles also appealed to brigade general Slawomir Dudczak, 12th Mechanised brigade commander, to reduce their participation in the US-led military exercise “Defender Europe 2020” as well as in preparations for the military exercise “Anakonda 2020”.

„The 12th Mechanised Brigade’s soldiers have close contact with American soldiers. There is no information whatsoever about their state of health” – the commander declared.

“Additional Military Police units arrived at the Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area. Now the situation is under full control of the Military Police. Brigade general Slawomir Dudczak has been temporarily suspended from the exercise of duties.” – command sergeant major Marcin Czerwinski, Drawsko Pomorskie training ground spokesman informed.

The Inspection Department of the Polish National Defence Ministry is conducting study of possible restrictions on the participation of 12th Mechanised Division soldiers in the US-led military exercise “Defender Europe 2020“ as well as on preparations for the military exercise “Anakonda 2020”.

