Barack Obama spent 3 times more money meddling in Israeli elections than Russian bots spent on FB

The “Russian trolls” spent a $100,000 on Facebook ads during the US election.

Former POTUS Barack Obama spent $350,000 to interfere with the Israeli elections, and try to defeat incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

Obama spent more than three times as much to interfere in the Israeli elections than the Russians spent on Facebook ads. Barack Obama also interfered in the Kenyan, Egyptian, German and British elections.

CNS News reported:

According to the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI), the State Department gave $349,276 in U.S. taxpayer-funded grants to a political group in Israel to build a campaign operation, which subsequently was used to try to influence Israelis to vote against conservative Benjamin Netanyahu in the March 2015 election for prime minister. In the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations report about the State Department’s action, Chairman Bob Portman (R-Ohio) said, “It is completely unacceptable that U.S. taxpayer dollars were used to build a political campaign infrastructure that was deployed — immediately after the grant ended — against the leader [Netanyahu] of our closest ally in the Middle East. American resources should be used to help our allies in the region, not undermine them.” “The State Department ignored warning signs and funded a politically active group in a politically sensitive environment with inadequate safeguards,” said Portman in a July 12, 2016 press release.