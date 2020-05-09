Baltic independence depends on NATO – The Baltic Word

Opinion – Baltic independence depends on NATO Baltic independence depends on NATO…

The militarization of the Baltic States continues. Defense spending grows and military infrastructure is being developed. Even in the context of COVID-19, the Baltic authorities are ready to conduct large-scale NATO military exercises. And nobody cares about the opinion of local residents on this matter.

That said, NATO ships arrived in Latvia this week to participate in the annual Open Spirit 2020 mine warfare exercise. This exercise is an international maritime operation led on a rotating basis by Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.

This time the exercise will be held in Latvia from May 4 to May 14. That’s why a group of foreign ships has arrived in Ventspils.

By the way, Open Spirit 2014 exercise was a sensational story in Latvia. Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs complained about NATO sailors, who arrived in the city. The official said: “They wandered drunk around the city, peed on the shop windows, tore flowers from flower beds, molested women, and fought with locals.”

