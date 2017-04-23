AWKWARD: Trump “congratulates” American soldier who lost his leg in Afghanistan (Video)

US President Trump tells soldier who lost his leg in Afghanistan, "Congratulations on behalf of Melania and myself".

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania visited the Walter Reed Medical Center this Saturday to award a Purple Heart to Sgt. 1st Class Alvaro Barrientos, who was wounded last month in Afghanistan after militants attacked his base in Helmland province.

Barrientos had his right leg amputated as a result of the attack.

Things got a bit awkward with Trump’s congratulatory words to Barrientos, as the US President proceeded to pin the medal on the soldier…

“I heard about this and I wanted to do it myself.” “Congratulations on behalf of Melania, myself, and the entire nation. Tremendous job.”

CBS News tweeted the video…

