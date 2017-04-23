Attorney General Jeff Sessions hints that after he arrests Assange, CNN and NYT are next in line

A 'no comment' in political speak is as good as an admission. CNN may come down on the side of Wikileaks.

The Trump Administration going after Julian Assange is starting to raise concern even with establishment news outlets that have spent years hating on Wikileaks and Assange.

It appears, on the surface, that mainstream media is waking up to the fact that after Jeff Sessions takes down Assange, they are next in line.

CNN tweeted this snippet from an interview with Attorney General Jeff Sessions…

AG Sessions declines to comment when asked if prosecuting WikiLeaks might mean news orgs could also be prosecuted

AG Sessions declines to comment when asked if prosecuting WikiLeaks might mean news orgs could also be prosecuted https://t.co/TYcw0XSKJH — CNN (@CNN) April 21, 2017

Every single major media outlet, liberal or conservative, has at one time or another published stories relying upon leaked classified info. https://t.co/T8buWCvKwc — Bradley P. Moss, Esq (@BradMossEsq) April 21, 2017

Can this be what causes big media outlets to set aside their hatred of WL & start denouncing & #Resisting this real attack on press freedom? https://t.co/6LMhIcPGj0 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 21, 2017

Twitter users weighed in with this exchange between a dumb “liberal” and some smarter folks who understand the implications of the AG going after Assange…