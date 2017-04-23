Latest, News, Video

Attorney General Jeff Sessions hints that after he arrests Assange, CNN and NYT are next in line

A 'no comment' in political speak is as good as an admission. CNN may come down on the side of Wikileaks.

The Trump Administration going after Julian Assange is starting to raise concern even with establishment news outlets that have spent years hating on Wikileaks and Assange.

It appears, on the surface, that mainstream media is waking up to the fact that after Jeff Sessions takes down Assange, they are next in line.

CNN tweeted this snippet from an interview with Attorney General Jeff Sessions…

AG Sessions declines to comment when asked if prosecuting WikiLeaks might mean news orgs could also be prosecuted

Twitter users weighed in with this exchange between a dumb “liberal” and some smarter folks who understand the implications of the AG going after Assange…

