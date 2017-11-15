Attorney General Jeff Sessions CRUSHED by Republican lawmaker. Refuses to call special counsel for Hillary’s crimes

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) blasted Attorney General Jeff Sessions for not investigating the many crimes connecting the Clinton mafia, the Democrat Party, the FBI, and former FBI director James Comey…all connected to the fake news “dossier” created by PR smear machine Fusion GPS.

The Gateway Pundit reports…

Jordan grilled the Attorney General who was noticeably uncomfortable and irritated with the questioning.

Rep. Jordan laid out the specific crimes of collusion committed by FBI and DNC operatives in 2016. Jordan pointed out the fake dossier and asked AG Sessions if this was the impetus to spy on the Trump campaign? Sessions would not answer.

At the end of the questioning Rep. Jordan asked Sessions if he would appoint a special counsel to investigate this deviant activity by the FBI and DNC.

Sessions told him he would not appoint a special counsel.

Rep. Jim Jordan: Doesn’t that warrant in addition to all the things we know about James Comey in 2016, doesn’t that warrant naming a second special counsel?

AG Jeff Sessions: I would say what it looks like is not enough basis to appoint a special counsel.

But the DOJ started one on President Trump when NO CRIMES were committed?