Assange destroys UK lies about free speech with Saudi secret deal tweet

Julian Assange blasted the corrupt UK government on Friday after Britain’s official UN account (UK Mission to the United Nations) tweeted a link to a propaganda post touting the UK’s commitment to free speech.

“A free and independent media fulfils a vital role in holding the powerful to account and giving a voice to the powerless.” Click here for the best news on Russia >>

According to Zerohedge Assange – apparently not included in the UK’s definition of “free and independent media” (facing arrest and detention should he leave the Embassy), fired off a stunning reply – claiming that the UK’s has spent roughly twice as much spying on him as it has on their entire international human rights program.

“And that is exactly why you have detained me without charge for eight years in violation of two UN rulings and spent over 20 million pounds spying on me you hypocritical mother fuckers. Your entire international human rights programme is £10.6m you pathetic frauds.”

And that is exactly why you have detained me without charge for eight years in violation of two UN rulings and spent over 20 million pounds spying on me you hypocritical mother fuckers. Your entire international human rights programme is £10.6m you pathetic frauds. https://t.co/wjSQnmM5jp — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) March 9, 2018

Assange then followed up with this zinger, referencing a 2015 secret deal in which the UK approached Saudi Arabia promising it a seat on the UN Human Rights Council in exchange for council support.

“Remember how I exposed your secret deal to put Saudi Arabia on the Human Rights Council?”

Remember how I exposed your secret deal to put Saudi Arabia on the Human Rights Council? https://t.co/SE4d7aQ1mp — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) March 9, 2018

Zerohedge reports…

Assange, 46, remains confined in the Ecuadorian embassy in London following a failed appeal of his arrest warrant for skipping bail to enter the embassy in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden over allegations of sexual assault (which Sweden has dropped). The UN, meanwhile, has twice ruled that Assange’s detention is unlawful. Despite this, the judge in his most recent appeal – Emma Arbuthnot, who said “I find arrest is a proportionate response even though Mr Assange has restricted his own freedom for a number of years.” Judge Arbuthnot’s impartiality in the Assange matter has been called into question, while her husband and ex-Conservative MP, Baron James Arbuthnot, is listed as the director of a security company along with the former head of MI6. Not exactly friends of WikiLeaks.

A February report from the Guardian revealed that Sweden wanted to drop their case against Assange in 2013, but was pressured by the UK to keep the case open…

The newly-released emails show that the Swedish authorities were eager to give up the case four years before they formally abandoned proceedings in 2017 and that the CPS dissuaded them from doing so. The CPS lawyer handling the case, who has since retired, commented on an article which suggested that Sweden could drop the case in August 2012. He wrote: “Don’t you dare get cold feet!!!”.