Julian Assange agrees to be extradited to the US, if outgoing POTUS Obama does this one thing

WikiLeaks said on Thursday that its founder Julian Assange will agree to be extradited to the United States if President Barack Obama grants clemency to former US soldier turned whistleblower Chelsea Manning.
WikiLeaks wrote on Twitter…
“If Obama grants Manning clemency Assange will agree to US extradition despite clear unconstitutionality of DoJ (US Department of Justice) case.”
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 12, 2017
Obama is busy doing lots of stuff right before he heads out the door come January 20th (mostly stuff aimed at harming incoming President Trump), but we doubt granting clemency to Manning is on his to do list.
The post of twitter from WikiLeaks also had a letter addressed to US Attorney General Loretta Lynch attached, in which Julian Assange’s lawyer Barry Pollack argues there is no legitimate basis for continuing the investigation into the WikiLeaks founder.
Assange has been living in the Ecuadoran embassy in London since June 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden to face sexual assault allegations.
The Australian former computer hacker said he fears Stockholm will in turn extradite him to the US, where he angered Washington over WikiLeaks’ publication of thousands of US military and diplomatic documents leaked by former US soldier Manning.
Manning is currently serving a 35-year sentence in solitary confinement for handing over the 700,000 sensitive documents from the US State Department.
Supporters of the transgender soldier are putting their hopes in a pardon by Obama before he leaves office later this month, although the White House has said the president will not be granting her clemency.
Manning has already made two suicide attempts and currently has an appeal pending before a military court.
Washington has maintained the threat of prosecuting Assange over the 2010 leak, though no charges have been filed.