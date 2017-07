These western leaders all chanted “Assad must go”.

Assad is still standing…these criminals are not.

These neo-liberal warmongers then started chanting “Assad must go”.

Their fortunes took a turn for the worse. Merkel is hated throughout Europe. Hollande, with a dismal 4% approval rating, is not running for re-election in France.

Trump is now chanting “Assad must go”. Will Trump outlast Assad?

Looking at the list above, chances are Trump is toast.

The Duran Readers: What do you say?