Arnold Schwarzenegger and Donald Trump fire shots at each other over who is the better “Apprentice” boss

President Trump knows how to keep in the news cycle, as POTUS and as the former star of hit reality TV show, The Apprentice.

This is what Trump said at the National Prayer Breakfast…

“They hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger to take my place, and we know how that turned out” “The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster. And [producer] Mark [Burnett] will never, ever bet against Trump again, and I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings.”

Schwarzenegger fired back with this Twitter video…

“Hey Donald I have a great idea. Why don’t we switch jobs? You take over TV, because you’re such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job. And then people can finally sleep comfortable again. Hmm?”

Schwarzenegger’s spokesman,Daniel Ketchell, sent a statement to ABC News following Trump’s remarks…

“Arnold is praying that President Trump can start improving his own approval ratings, which were the worst in history for an incoming president, by taking his job seriously and working inclusively.”

