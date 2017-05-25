Are House Democrats being blackmailed by IT staffers, who have collected dirt on politicians?

Yesterday, The Daily Caller broke a story about how House Democrats are possibly being blackmailed by an IT staffers Anwan brothers, who are currently under investigation by Capitol Police for stealing equipment and information from Democratic members’ offices.

Imran Awan and three relatives involved in the IT business, were banned from the congressional network at the House of Representatives after suspicion the brothers accessed congressional computers without permission.

Congressional technology aides are baffled that data-theft allegations against four former House IT workers have largely been ignored, and they fear the integrity of sensitive high-level information.

Five Capitol Hill technology aides told The Daily Caller that members of Congress have displayed an inexplicable and intense loyalty towards the suspects who police say victimized them.

This has left many IT companies working on Capitol Hill left to wonder if the Awan IT team are blackmailing representatives based on the contents of their emails and files, to which they had full access.

Pat Sowers has managed IT for several House offices for 12 years, said…

“I don’t know what they have, but they have something on someone. It’s been months at this point with no arrests. Something is rotten in Denmark.”

Zerohedge reported on this developing story…

Something stinks here. February we first reported on the Anwan brothers, the (Not-Russian) IT Staff Who Allegedly Hacked Congress’ Computer Systems. The three men are “shared employees,” meaning they are hired by multiple offices, which split their salaries and use them as needed for IT services. Then in March, we noted that House Democrats decided to delay the firing (until today) because their Muslim background, some with ties to Pakistan, could make them easy targets for false charges. The bottom line is simple – these House Democrats decided it was better to be at risk of hacking and extortion than to be accused of racism. Then yesterday we reported that Congressional Aides Fear Suspects In IT Breach Are Blackmailing Members With Their Own Data… The baffled aides wonder if the suspects are blackmailing representatives based on the contents of their emails and files, to which they had full access.

Via The Daily Caller…