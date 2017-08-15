Architect of NSA’s surveillance program William Binney tells Tucker Carlson, Russiagate is a complete lie! (Video)

The former architect of the NSA’s surveillance program William Binney tells Tucker Carlson why some intel specialists like the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) do not find theories of Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election believable.

Binney’s appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight is a huge win for truth, science and fact…and a major blow to the Hillary Clinton concocted lie that Russia hacked the elections…a lie made up by HRC’s campaign “dream team” to explain away her pathetic loss to Donald Trump.