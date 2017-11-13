Arab League set to hold emergency meeting, as Saudi Arabia and Israel prepare for war against “Iranian expansion”

Egypt-based Ahram Online reports that the Arab League is set to hold an emergency meeting on Iran at Saudi Arabia’s request in order to discuss “Iranian interference” in the region at League headquarters in Cairo.

Early unconfirmed reports indicate the meeting could take place next Sunday.

According to Zerohedge, news of the Arab League extraordinary session comes as tensions are at breaking point as regional powers – especially Saudi Arabia and Israel – talk war against perceived Iranian expansion and domination in the Middle East.

Via Reuters…

Saudi Arabia has called for an urgent meeting of Arab League foreign ministers in Cairo next week to discuss Iran’s intervention in the region, an official league source told Egypt’s MENA state news agency on Sunday. The call came after the resignation of Lebanon’s prime minister pushed Beirut back into the center of a rivalry between Sunni kingdom Saudi Arabia and Shi‘ite Iran and heightened regional tensions.

The Daily Star, citing the Baghdad Post, claims that Saudi Arabia has scrambled its air force for strikes in Lebanon…

Reports now state the Royal Saudi Air Force has placed its warplanes on alert to launch strikes as the region sits on a knife edge.

The report released by the Baghdad Post shows undated video footage of Saudi F-15’s in aerial maneuvers over what is presumably a Saudi Arabian airfield.

The Daily Star reports…

The kingdom has mobilized its F-15 fighter jet fleet to launch a military operation against the Iranian-backed terrorist militia of Hezbollah in Lebanon, regional news website The Baghdad Post reports. Saudi Arabia previously accused both Lebanon and Iran of committing an act of wars against it after rebels fired a missile at the King Khalid International Airport in the kingdom’s capital of Riyadh.

Via Zerohedge…