Arab League members call each other “Rabid Dogs” and terrorists (Video)

During a recent Arab League meeting, members engaged in a finger pointing shouting match, accusing each other of terrorism.

Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE turned on each other, when in fact all three states support, fund and train terrorists. The virus now eating the host…

“No. When I speak you be quiet.” Things got heated between Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE at this week’s Arab League meeting. pic.twitter.com/C4Lc8VwvdE — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) September 13, 2017

Zerohedge reports…

Currently Qatar is being boycotted by four other Arab states and the once strong Gulf Cooperation Council alliance (GCC) is in shambles. Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi immediately raised the boycott in his opening remarks though the dispute was supposed to be carefully avoided and wasn’t on the agenda. He called Qatar’s gulf enemies, especially Saudi Arabia, “rabid dogs”. “Even the animals were not spared, you sent them out savagely,” Muraikhi said, referring to the fact that camels of Qatari farmers in Saudi Arabia were left to roam and die in the open desert along the border area between the two countries. The Emirati foreign minister countered, “Fifty-nine terrorists are residing and settled in Qatar or have ties to Qatar. A large number of them are named as terrorists by the Americans and another group are labelled terrorists by the European Union and a third group are labelled as terrorists by the United Nations. And yet another group are on the terror list of Arab countries.” “No! When I speak you be quiet!”

The Gateway Pundit reports that increased scrutiny over terror funding comes amid a global crackdown initiated by President Trump. Recently, the Commander-in-Chief called out Pakistan for being weak on terror. Trump said the United States will no longer give billions of US dollars to a country that supports the criminals and terrorists we are fighting.