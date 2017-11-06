Another Mueller leak: Sufficient evidence to charge General Michael Flynn

The Robert Mueller witch hunt rolls on with no evidence to prove any type of Trump-Russia collusion, but a broad mandate to try and find any scapegoats so as to present the picture that something nefarious is adrift in the Trump White House.

According to NBC News, the office of special counsel has leaked new details of its investigation into ‘Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election’, with sufficient evidence to charge retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, with crimes that have nothing to do with ‘Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election.’

NBC News reports…

Federal investigators have gathered enough evidence to bring charges in their investigation of President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser and his son as part of the probe into Russia’s intervention in the 2016 election, according to multiple sources familiar with the investigation. *****

The investigators are speaking to multiple witnesses in coming days to gain more information surrounding Flynn’s lobbying work, including whether he laundered money or lied to federal agents about his overseas contacts, according to three sources familiar with the investigation. Mueller’s team is also examining whether Flynn attempted to orchestrate the removal of a chief rival of Turkish President Recep Erdogan from the U.S. to Turkey in exchange for millions of dollars, two officials said.

According to The Gateway Pundit recent reports, former CIA Chief James Woolsey briefed law enforcement agents working with the Special Counsel on matters relating to General Michael Flynn’s plan to ‘remove a Turkish cleric,’ from the U.S.

NBC News reports…

Former CIA Director James Woolsey has been interviewed by FBI agents working for Special Counsel Robert Mueller about allegations that Mike Flynn discussed the potentially illegal removal of a Turkish cleric from the U.S., Woolsey’s spokesman told NBC News. ***** In March, Woolsey confirmed to MSNBC the contents of a Wall Street Journal story which reported Woolsey’s account of a meeting he says made him so uncomfortable he felt compelled to report what happened to Vice President Joseph Biden. Flynn. the former national security adviser, was paid more than $500,000 in 2016 for lobbying that benefited the Turkish government.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Special Counsel Robert Mueller called on the Trump administration to hand over documents in relation to retired Lt. Gen Michael T. Flynn. Mueller is demanded the documents in order to investigate potential secret payments to Flynn by the Turkish government.