American public opinion as why James Comey was fired, detailed in this chart

36% of Americans blame the James Comey firing on a combination of reasons.

According to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll Americans largely disagree with that rationale that former FBI Director James Comey was fired due to serious mistakes in the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

Only 15 percent of the U.S. public think Trump fired Comey due to his unhappiness with the email server investigation compared to 34 percent who think he acted due to Comey’s investigation into his administration’s ties with Russia.

The largest share of Americans, 36 percent, blame the Comey firing on a combination of reasons.

