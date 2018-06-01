American MQ-9 drones ensure ‘stability’ in Poland

USAF MQ-9 Reaper drones have made their debut in Poland and will be stationed at a Polish air base. What’s more, they’ve already started flying missions in the area, apparently to patrol for any possible threats to Poland’s southern region.

Sputnik reports:

The US Air Force’s MQ-9 Reaper drones were recently stationed at a Polish air base and have now initiated operations, the second deployment of the drones in Europe since March. Just over two months ago, the service placed unarmed Reaper assets at Greece’s Larisa Air Force Base to surveil threats “emanating from the south” and conduct reconnaissance operations, a Pentagon spokesman said March 25. “US Air Forces in Europe, the air component of US European Command, is operating MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft at Miroslawiec Air Base as a visible expression of US efforts to enhance regional stability,” a short May 21 release from the US Air Force announced. While the mission started in May, according to the statement, the military did not state when the unmanned aircraft arrived in Poland. The Aviationist reports that the Reapers landed in Poland May 9, citing unofficial information. A pair of An-124 strategic lift airplanes were said to have transported the General Atomics-made drones.

Poland is presently offering the Americans $2 billion for an American base on their soil. Recently, also, the Americans have gifted lots of new toys to their friends in Kiev, so why would they not be bringing their presence to their good friends in Poland? After all, it doesn’t matter that Russia poses no threat to Poland, it’s that the Poles don’t happen to feel very warm and fuzzy inside about their Russian neighbors, and neither do the Americans.

As the saying goes, the enemy of my enemy is my ‘friend’. Relative to geopositioning, further militarization along the border of a major military power is not the world’s most responsible thing to do, and only serves to act as a possible provocation.

