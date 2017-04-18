America is falling in love with Trump at war. Approval rating hits 50%

Now that Trump has become a war President, his approval rating is jumping to new highs.
Both Bush presidents, and Bill Clinton used fake wars to pump up their approval numbers. It’s a trick that never fails, and with Trump’s illegal missile strike in Syria and North Korea war tension rising, Trump has figured out that the only way to unite left and right in America is to bomb countries a thousand miles away.
The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Monday shows that 50% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty percent (50%) disapprove.
This is the first time the president’s overall approval rating has been back in the 50s in nearly a month. Just after his inauguration, Trump’s job approval peaked at 59% and remained in the 50s every day until early March. It’s gone as low as 42% since then.
Here are former President Obama’s approval ratings by comparison.
The latest figures for Trump include 30% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 39% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -9.