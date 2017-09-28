AMAZING INTERVIEW. Steven Seagal tells Piers Morgan, “Russia and America should be great allies” (Video)

Legendary martial artist and Hollywood action star Steven Seagal join Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain, live from Moscow.

Pier Morgan discussed the fake news “Trump-Russia” collusion narrative, asking Seagal to comment on his friendly relations with Russia, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and what his thoughts are regarding the 2016 election meddling pushed by the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Seagal’s answer was an epic home run, worth a listen and a share…

“Why don’t we be really honest here, Piers?” “Every country is involved in espionage – every single country.” “The Americans spy. The British spy. The Russians spy. They all spy on each other.” “However, for anyone to think that Vladimir Putin had anything to do with fixing the elections – or even that the Russians have that kind of technology – is stupid.” “We have a situation here where all of this is happening here, in my opinion, from astronomical propaganda, and this kind of propaganda is…creating a diversion so the people of the United States of America won’t really see what’s happening.”

Steven Seagal concluded with a call for friendship between the United States and Russia, stating that this contrived animosity between the two powers is fueled by disinformation.

“I think most of the people in the United States of America, and most of the people in Russia, want to like each other, and we need each other.” “Russia and America should be great allies, and that’s the way it should be.”

Alex Jones of Infowars weighed in on the honesty exhibited during the interview by Seagal…with Jones vowing that he too will visit Moscow and broadcast from a rooftop overlooking Red Square.

Seagal also gave his opinion on the recent NFL protest controversy, and Trump’s internal battle with the US deep state, via Infowars…