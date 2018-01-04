All the crazy things Steven Bannon is quoted as saying in explosive book, Fire and Fury

Yesterday The Duran reported on President Trump’s ex-chief strategist Steve Bannon’s “bombshell” allegations released from an upcoming book called Fire and Fury, by Michael Wolff.

At about 18.30 GMT, President Trump fired back at Bannon in a statement, passed on through Twitter by a Zeke Miller, apparently a White House reporter:

A further comment was issued by the Press Secretary and Stephan Grisham on the tell-all book…

While Steve Bannon has not commented on the book, Trump’s lawyer has threatened to sue Bannon over the “Fire and Fury” interview.

The quotes attributed to Steve Bannon have not been verified by Bannon, and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders dismissed the book as “filled with false and misleading accounts from individuals who have no access or influence with the White House.”

Former campaign senior advisor Michael Caputo said that journalist Michael Wolff’s book claiming to show an inside look at the first months of President Donald Trump’s time in the White House is “just trash.”

“I stand with the president 100 percent,” Caputo told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” program. “It had to be really disheartening and even maddening for the president to read those excerpts that were released yesterday. This book by Michael Wolff is just trash, if you ask me. You can’t really believe what Michael Wolff says in any of his writings.”

With all that said, here are a breakdown of the most explosive quotes from Fire and Fury, by Michael Wolff.

Bannon warned that the investigation into alleged collusion with the Kremlin will focus on money laundering and predicted: “They’re going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV.”

Bannon remarked on the Donald Jr, meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya:

“The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor – with no lawyers. They didn’t have any lawyers.” “Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad shit, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately.”

According to Wolff, Bannon went to to say that if any such meeting had to take place, it should have been set up “in a Holiday Inn in Manchester, New Hampshire, with your lawyers who meet with these people”. Any information, he said, could then be “dump[ed]…down to Breitbart or something like that, or maybe some other more legitimate publication”.

Bannon added: “You never see it, you never know it, because you don’t need to…But that’s the brain trust that they had.”

Bannon speculated that Trump Jr had involved his father in the meeting: “The chance that Don Jr did not walk these jumos up to his father’s office on the twenty-sixth floor is zero.”

Bannon suggests that any White House staffers who are hoping for a quick end to the Mueller investigation are gravely mistaken:

“You realise where this is going,” he is quoted as saying. “This is all about money laundering. Mueller chose [senior prosecutor Andrew] Weissmannfirst and he is a money-laundering guy. Their path to fucking Trump goes right through Paul Manafort, Don Jr and Jared Kushner…It’s as plain as a hair on your face.”

Bannon rails on Kushner: “It goes through Deutsche Bank and all the Kushner shit. The Kushner shit is greasy. They’re going to go right through that. They’re going to roll those two guys up and say play me or trade me.”