All of James Comey’s lies, detailed and exposed in 7 minutes (Video)

The takeaway from James Comey’s ABC News interview is that he never should have been FBI director because he is completely partisan.

POTUS Trump’s mistake was that he waited to fire James Comey. He should have been fired immediately after Trump’s Inauguration Day.

Comey’s hero is James Clapper…a man who perjured himself by lying to Congress nearly five years ago.

Comey’s family are die hard Hillary fans, with his wife even working for the HRC campaign.

Tucker Carlson tears down the myth surrounding James Comey’s “integrity”…

The Duran EUR Donate When you donate €20 or more, we'll send you our custom-made mug FREE! Your donations help us to continue exposing the lies of the co-oped media and keep the fight at their doorstep. Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media? As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light. Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.