A little joy returns to Aleppo. Public buses in Aleppo take to the streets after 5 years of Obama’s ISIS war on Syria [Video]

The western mainstream media will never show you this video…it would destroy the narrative they tried so hard to peddle about “moderate rebels” and Assad barrel bombs.

Thank you Ruptly TV for this rare look at a city, and its people, returning to a sense of normality after being held hostage by US, Saudi, and Turkey supported Al Qaeda and ISIS jihadists, for over 5 years of terror.

This is what freedom and liberation looks like. The smiles on the faces on passengers. People walking in the streets, going about their normal lives.

Aleppo’s public transport system is slowly returning to normal. Buses cleaned and sent out into service, after five years of inactivity.

We could not even begin to imagine the terror that would have been in Aleppo had the Obama Administration had its way, and raised up a black ISIS flag over the city.

Look no further than Libya to see what was avoided in Aleppo…and finally, F*** YOU mainstream media for reporting fake news that would have destroyed the future of these people rising the bus.