A Snipers War / Война снайпера – документальный фильм 2018 (RUS/ENG)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The documentary story of a sniper fighting on the side of the pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine.
With English subtitles.
