A secret deal between Assad And Netanyahu, with Putin mediating

A new report claims that Russia is working to untangle a complicated geo-political knot in Syria, now that ISIS has been defeated, and regional powers are jockeying for leverage within the levant.

If reports of a Putin brokered Assad-Netanyahu deal are to confirmed, then it could mean the true end to a brutal Syrian proxy war.

The double-edged sword of the deal being brokered, may however give Israel the excuse it has been searching for to take military action in the Golan Heights and beyond.

Putin may be the only world leader skilled enough to avoid such traps, and deliver the former outcome rather than the latter.

Zerohedge reports…

A bombshell report that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to attack all Iranian facilities and assets within 40 kilometers (25 miles) of Israel’s Golan Heights is circulating in Israeli media. The story, first picked up by The Jerusalem Post based on Israeli and Arab sources, also indicates that intense and potentially breakthrough back channel diplomacy between Assad and Netanyahu is currently being mediated via Vladimir Putin. Though unconfirmed, what appears to be an ultimatum by Netanyahu could be the catalyst that finally pushes the Levant either toward broader war, or in the direction of de-escalation and regional stability after months of intensifying and provocative Israeli airstrikes on Syria and a corresponding war of words. The report also follows on the heels of a rare and unexpected visit of Assad to Sochi, Russia where he met with Putin just prior to trilateral talks between Russia, Iran, and Turkey over the future of Syria. Netanyahu himself recently met with Putin in a reportedly contentious summit in August where the Israeli prime minister declared, “We cannot forget for a single minute that Iran threatens every day to annihilate Israel. Israel opposes Iran’s continued entrenchment in Syria. We will be sure to defend ourselves with all means against this and any threat.” And now after months of Israel issuing threats of “red lines” concerning Iranian troop and militia presence in Syria.

The Jerusalem Post reports…

Kuwaiti newspaper Al Jarida revealed on Sunday that an Israeli source disclosed a promise from Jerusalem to destroy all Iranian facilities within 40 kilometers (25 miles) of Israel’s Golan Heights. The source, who remains unnamed, said that during Syrian President Bashar Assad’s surprise visit to Russia last week, Assad gave Russian Premier Vladimir Putin a message for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: Damascus will agree to a demilitarized zone of up to 40 kilometers from the border in the Golan Heights as part of a comprehensive agreement between the two countries, but only if Israel does not work to remove Assad’s regime from power.

The Jerusalem Post continues…

The report also claims that Putin then called Netanyahu to relay the message, and that the Israeli prime minister said he would be willing to accept the deal, but that Israel’s goal of eradicating Iran and Hezbollah from the country would remain. According to the source, Jerusalem sees Assad as the last president of the Alawite community, indicating that a change of regime in Syria – at least towards a government less-linked to Iran – would be favorable for Israel.

Zerohedge reports that Israel remains deeply uncomfortable with the Syrian Army’s overwhelming momentum of late, especially after the liberation of Deir Ezzor and Abu Kamal from ISIS and seeks to keep the fires burning in Syria, at least enough to bog down Assad and Iran, while bringing pressure to bear designed to force an Iranian and Hezbollah exit from the theater (especially now that Israel finds itself in a weakened position regarding its desire for full on regime change in Syria). Worse for Netanyahu, Hezbollah seems stronger than ever, along with the ‘resistance axis’ that stretches from Tehran to South Lebanon, with Israel’s worst nightmare – the so-called “Iranian land bridge”being connected for the first time in recent history.